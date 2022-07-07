Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Western Rajasthan Record Heavy To Very Heavy Rains

The department has predicted heavy rain in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jalore districts during till Friday. 

Western Rajasthan Record Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 8:38 pm

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places of eastern Rajasthan while the western part of the state witnessed heavy to very heavy showers since Wednesday. 

Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said. Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.

The department has predicted heavy rain in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jalore districts during till Friday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

