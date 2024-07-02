National

West Bengal Flogging: Police Charges Attempt To Murder Case Against Accused; Guv Meets Victims; BJP Stage Protest | Top Points

A local court in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, remanded Islam to police custody for five days on Monday and also mentioned that he has 12 previous criminal cases, including a murder case, against him.

Couple In 'Illicit Relationship' Beaten In Bengal
A video allegedly showing the assault on a couple in Chopra, North Dinajpur district, over an alleged illicit relationship went viral on Sunday, led to the arrest of the accused, Tajmul alias JCB and the West Bengal police on Tuesday filed a suo motu FIR charging him with serious cases including 'attempt to murder'.

The BJP claimed that the accused had ties with Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam, while the TMC dismissed the incident, stating stating that the party does not support such activities.

The accused, Tajmul Haque, is TMC leader of Chopra, where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court.
Bengal Mob Assault: 'Quick Justice' Giver Tajmul Alias 'JCB' Held, TMC Says 'Left Rule Also Had Kangaroo Courts'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Public Flogging In West Bengal's Chopra | Top Points

  • Islam, a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahman, was previously arrested in 2023 for his alleged role in the murder of CPI(M) leader Mansur Naimul just before the panchayat election.

  A local court in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, remanded Islam to police custody for five days on Monday and also mentioned that he has 12 previous criminal cases, including a murder case, against him.

  • He was arrested on Sunday after a video surfaced which showed him mercilessly beating a couple in public in Chopra.

  • West Bengal Police charged Islam with serious crimes including attempt to murder, assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and causing grievous hurtassault with intent to harm a woman's dignity.

  • The incident sparked controversy, leading Governor CV Ananda Bose to seek a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the BJP accused the ruling TMC of "unleashing Taliban rule" in the state.

  • Bose, met victims of a flogging incident in Cooch Behar on Tuesday morning as he arrived in Bagdogra from New Delhi and proceeded directly to Cooch Behar.

Couple In 'Illicit Relationship' Beaten In Bengal
‘Bulldozer Justice’: Couple In 'Illicit Relationship' Beaten In Bengal, Video Goes Viral

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • An IPS officer told PTI, "Islam is a known strongman in the locality and has a criminal record. His name came to the forefront in a murder case in Chopra in 2021. Our officers have started grilling him."

  • Four BJP women legislators staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, protesting against the assault incident.

  • BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and three other legislators staged the protest, demanding punishment for those involved in the two incidents.

