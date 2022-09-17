West Bengal: Bomb Explodes In School In North 24 Parganas

A bomb exploded in a school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, according to reports.

The Titagarh Free High School was in sesssion on Saturday when a bomb exploded on its terrace, reported Free Press Journal, adding that no injuries have so far been reported.

The school is located naer Barrackpore city. The police have reached the site and are carrying out an investigation.

ETV Bharat reported that a few people were reported to have hurled the bombs at the school, adding the explosion damaged parts of the roof.

Prabhat Khabhar reported that it is being investigated whether the bomb that exploded in the school was thrown in the school or it was already kept in the school when it exploded.

The report of the blast comes amid sparring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the BJP repeatedly accusing Mamata Banerjee's government of elections or post-elections violence.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.