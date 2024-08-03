National

Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Red Alert In 9 Bihar Districts

Weather News live today: The number of people who have died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago has gone up to 210. In other news, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a ‘red alert’ for extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the next 36 hours in nine districts of Bihar. Stay tuned for the latest updates on these and more.