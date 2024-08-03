Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 210; Red Alert In 9 Bihar Districts

Bihar Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In 9 Bihar Districts For Extremely Heavy Rain
The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a ‘red alert’ for extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the next 36 hours in nine districts of Bihar.
It also issued an ‘orange alert’ for districts like Arwal, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas and Sheikhpura.
Kerala Landslides News LIVE: What Happened In Wayanad
Picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district now resemble a post-apocalyptic world with no traces of roads or streets after massive landslides triggered by torrential rains that struck early hours of Tuesday, killing dozens and leaving scores trapped or buried under silt and mud.
Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.
Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls.
Wayanad Landslides News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 210 Says Tourism Minister Riyas
The number of people who have died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago has gone up to 210, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Friday.
According to the figures released by Riyas at a press conference here, 210 bodies, including that of 83 women and 29 children, have been recovered.
Of them, 119 bodies have been handed over to relatives of the deceased persons, the minister said.
Live Weather News Updates: Welcome To Outlook India's Weather Blog
Get the latest weather news, updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and live coverage of weather events across India, including rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Stay tuned for real-time updates.