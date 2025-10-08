Weather in J&K: Clear Skies Return After Season's First Snowfall

J&K weather improves dramatically with clear skies after season's first major snowfall; Srinagar 67°F high today
No weather alerts through October 17; dry sunny conditions replace the 3-day western disturbance impact.
Agricultural activities resume on October 8; major highways reopen after landslide clearance operations.
The extended 15-day forecast shows prolonged dry weather with temperatures rising to 77-84°F by mid-October
Current Weather Conditions
The weather in Jammu and Kashmir showed a dramatic improvement on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following the season's first major snowfall that had blanketed the higher reaches over the past three days. J&K temperature has stabilized with Srinagar recording 9.8°C at 8:30 AM with 88% humidity and southeasterly winds at 1.9 km/h. Current conditions show mostly sunny skies with fog clearing from valleys, marking the end of the western disturbance.
J&K weather update indicates temperatures are recovering from the dramatic drop that saw maximum day temperatures fall 2-5°C below normal in Kashmir division and 1-6°C below normal in Jammu division during peak snowfall activity. Jammu weather features sunny conditions with 22°C current temperature and 66 AQI (moderate air quality).
Snowfall Impact and Recovery
J&K snowfall alert has been lifted as the western disturbance has moved eastward, ending three days of heavy precipitation that brought widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow across the union territory. The snowfall created spectacular scenes at major tourist destinations, including Gulmarg (3°C), Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Aru Valley.
Major infrastructure impacts included:
Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed due to landslides and shooting stones
Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway is suspended for vehicular traffic
Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road is blocked due to heavy snow accumulation
Tourist destinations are temporarily inaccessible during peak weather
Regional Temperature Recovery
J&K weather forecast shows steady warming trend beginning today:
Srinagar Weather:
Current: 50°F with morning fog
Today: 67°F high, 40°F low with mostly sunny skies
Tomorrow: 70°F high, 42°F low with sunny conditions
Jammu Weather:
Current: 64°F clear conditions
Today: 79°F high, 55°F low with sunny skies
Tomorrow: 82°F high, 56°F low continuing sunny pattern
IMD Weather Forecast and Alerts
IMD weather forecast for J&K confirms no active weather alerts for the next week, with dry conditions expected through October 17. The meteorological center reports forecast improvement beginning Wednesday afternoon, with only brief spells of light rain at isolated places possible today before completely dry conditions are established.
Weekly Outlook:
October 8 (Today): Isolated light rain/thunderstorms - final remnants of disturbance
October 9-17: Generally dry weather with sunny skies
Temperature trend: Gradual warming with comfortable autumn conditions
Agricultural and Tourism Advisory
J&K weather alert includes resumption of normal activities as conditions improve. Farmers have been advised to resume all agricultural operations starting October 8, after three days of suspended activities due to adverse weather. However, caution remains for vulnerable areas with the possibility of landslides and shooting stones at isolated locations.
The tourism sector is expected to benefit from the scenic post-snowfall conditions, combined with a clear sunny weather forecast ahead. School closures implemented during the severe weather period are being reviewed for the resumption of normal classes.
Extended Weather Outlook
J&K snowfall prediction shows no significant precipitation expected through mid-October, with stable high-pressure systems dominating the region. The 15-day extended forecast indicates prolonged dry weather with gradually rising temperatures, creating ideal conditions for tourism and outdoor activities.
Temperature projections:
Srinagar: Rising from 67-70°F today to 77°F by October 15
Jammu: Climbing from 79-82°F today to 84°F by mid-month
Overall pattern: Pleasant autumn weather with cool mornings and warm afternoons
The dramatic weather event represents the early onset of winter conditions in higher reaches, while lower elevations transition into ideal October weather characterized by clear skies, moderate temperatures, and excellent visibility.