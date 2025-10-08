Weather in J&K: Clear Skies Return After Season's First Snowfall

Current Weather Conditions

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir showed a dramatic improvement on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following the season's first major snowfall that had blanketed the higher reaches over the past three days. J&K temperature has stabilized with Srinagar recording 9.8°C at 8:30 AM with 88% humidity and southeasterly winds at 1.9 km/h. Current conditions show mostly sunny skies with fog clearing from valleys, marking the end of the western disturbance.