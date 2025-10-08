Weather in J&K: Clear Skies Return After Season's First Snowfall

Weather in Jammu and Kashmir improves after season's first major snowfall, with temperatures stabilizing and mostly sunny skies. Srinagar records 9.8°C with 88% humidity, while Jammu enjoys 22°C and moderate air quality.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
J&K weather
Weather: Snowfall in J&K Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • J&K weather improves dramatically with clear skies after season's first major snowfall; Srinagar 67°F high today

  • No weather alerts through October 17; dry sunny conditions replace the 3-day western disturbance impact.

  • Agricultural activities resume on October 8; major highways reopen after landslide clearance operations.

  • The extended 15-day forecast shows prolonged dry weather with temperatures rising to 77-84°F by mid-October

Current Weather Conditions

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir showed a dramatic improvement on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following the season's first major snowfall that had blanketed the higher reaches over the past three days. J&K temperature has stabilized with Srinagar recording 9.8°C at 8:30 AM with 88% humidity and southeasterly winds at 1.9 km/h. Current conditions show mostly sunny skies with fog clearing from valleys, marking the end of the western disturbance.

J&K weather update indicates temperatures are recovering from the dramatic drop that saw maximum day temperatures fall 2-5°C below normal in Kashmir division and 1-6°C below normal in Jammu division during peak snowfall activity. Jammu weather features sunny conditions with 22°C current temperature and 66 AQI (moderate air quality).

Snowfall Impact and Recovery

J&K snowfall alert has been lifted as the western disturbance has moved eastward, ending three days of heavy precipitation that brought widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow across the union territory. The snowfall created spectacular scenes at major tourist destinations, including Gulmarg (3°C), Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Aru Valley.

Major infrastructure impacts included:

  • Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed due to landslides and shooting stones

  • Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway is suspended for vehicular traffic

  • Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road is blocked due to heavy snow accumulation

  • Tourist destinations are temporarily inaccessible during peak weather

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR - PTI
Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Regional Temperature Recovery

J&K weather forecast shows steady warming trend beginning today:

Srinagar Weather:

  • Current: 50°F with morning fog

  • Today: 67°F high, 40°F low with mostly sunny skies

  • Tomorrow: 70°F high, 42°F low with sunny conditions

Jammu Weather:

  • Current: 64°F clear conditions

  • Today: 79°F high, 55°F low with sunny skies

  • Tomorrow: 82°F high, 56°F low continuing sunny pattern

IMD Weather Forecast and Alerts

IMD weather forecast for J&K confirms no active weather alerts for the next week, with dry conditions expected through October 17. The meteorological center reports forecast improvement beginning Wednesday afternoon, with only brief spells of light rain at isolated places possible today before completely dry conditions are established.

Weekly Outlook:

  • October 8 (Today): Isolated light rain/thunderstorms - final remnants of disturbance

  • October 9-17: Generally dry weather with sunny skies

  • Temperature trend: Gradual warming with comfortable autumn conditions

Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Agricultural and Tourism Advisory

J&K weather alert includes resumption of normal activities as conditions improve. Farmers have been advised to resume all agricultural operations starting October 8, after three days of suspended activities due to adverse weather. However, caution remains for vulnerable areas with the possibility of landslides and shooting stones at isolated locations.

The tourism sector is expected to benefit from the scenic post-snowfall conditions, combined with a clear sunny weather forecast ahead. School closures implemented during the severe weather period are being reviewed for the resumption of normal classes.

Extended Weather Outlook

J&K snowfall prediction shows no significant precipitation expected through mid-October, with stable high-pressure systems dominating the region. The 15-day extended forecast indicates prolonged dry weather with gradually rising temperatures, creating ideal conditions for tourism and outdoor activities.

Temperature projections:

  • Srinagar: Rising from 67-70°F today to 77°F by October 15

  • Jammu: Climbing from 79-82°F today to 84°F by mid-month

  • Overall pattern: Pleasant autumn weather with cool mornings and warm afternoons

The dramatic weather event represents the early onset of winter conditions in higher reaches, while lower elevations transition into ideal October weather characterized by clear skies, moderate temperatures, and excellent visibility.

