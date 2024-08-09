National

Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk

The IMD has also issues an 'orange' alert for Himachal on Saturday while 128 roads remains closed due to flooding in the state.

Heavy rain in Gurugram
Heavy rain in Gurugram Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi witnesses heavy rainfall after IMD issued 'orange' alert earlier which led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Similarly heavy rains have lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh and caused flash floods in certain areas.

Heavy Rainfall In Delhi

The national capital will be under a 'yellow' alert for the next two days, with the IMD forecasting generally cloudy skies and moderate rain.

Commuters faced severe traffic and waterlogged roads on Friday in Delhi following heavy rain in the evening. Rainfall varied across the city, with Palam receiving 41.9 mm in just three hours, while other areas saw lighter amounts.

The Delhi Police reported significant waterlogging at Anand Parvat, impacting traffic on New Rohtak Road in both directions and traffic was diverted to alternate routes causing delay in the functioning of the roads.

The public works department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received numerous complaints about waterlogging and uprooted trees.

The MCD recorded 17 complaints about waterlogging and 28 about uprooted trees, with reports from Karkardooma Metro Station Road, Dichaon Kalan, Rohini Sector-7, and other areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an 'orange' warning, advising residents to "be prepared," after initially placing the city in the 'green' zone with no alert.

IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains have led to the closure of at least 128 roads across Himachal Pradesh, with landslides and flash floods impacting travel, according to the Met office. An 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning has been issued for isolated areas on Saturday, while a 'yellow' warning is in place for heavy rain until August 15.

The Met office also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday.

The state is expected to experience heavy rain in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts, with potential damage to crops, plantations, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, road closures include 60 in Mandi, 37 in Kullu, 21 in Shimla, five in Kangra, four in Kinnaur, and one in Hamirpur. Additionally, 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Water supply issues have also affected Shimla, which received only 24.64 million liters per day (MLD) compared to the usual 42-45 MLD due to turbidity in water sources.

The state has faced severe impacts from the rains, with over 100 fatalities and losses estimated at Rs 842 crores from June 27 to August 9.

