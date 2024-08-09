Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk

IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains have led to the closure of at least 128 roads across Himachal Pradesh, with landslides and flash floods impacting travel, according to the Met office. An 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning has been issued for isolated areas on Saturday, while a 'yellow' warning is in place for heavy rain until August 15.