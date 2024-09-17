National

Water Levels Of Ganga, Yamuna Rise Amid Heavy Rains, Low-Lying Areas In Patna, Prayagraj Evacuated

Following the heavy rains, the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers is on the rise. After this increase in the water level, low-lying areas near the banks of the rivers in UP's Prayagraj and Bihar's Patna have been evacuated.