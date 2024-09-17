Water Levels Of Ganga, Yamuna Rise Amid Heavy Rains, Low-Lying Areas In Patna, Prayagraj Evacuated

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after the water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.
Villagers arrive to board boats to cross the swollen Ganga river in Patna.
A man rows a boat on the swollen Ganga river under a bridge, in Prayagraj.
People bathe in the swollen Ganga river following heavy rains, in Prayagraj.
People living in low laying areas shift their belongings to a safer place after a rise in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna following heavy rains, in Prayagraj.
People living in low laying area shift their belongings as water level of the River Ganga and Yamuna rose, in Prayagraj.