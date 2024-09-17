National

Water Levels Of Ganga, Yamuna Rise Amid Heavy Rains, Low-Lying Areas In Patna, Prayagraj Evacuated

Following the heavy rains, the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers is on the rise. After this increase in the water level, low-lying areas near the banks of the rivers in UP's Prayagraj and Bihar's Patna have been evacuated.

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road in Patna | Photo: PTI

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after the water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.

2/6
Swollen Ganga river in Patna
Swollen Ganga river in Patna | Photo: PTI

Villagers arrive to board boats to cross the swollen Ganga river in Patna.

3/6
Swollen Ganga river in Prayagraj
Swollen Ganga river in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A man rows a boat on the swollen Ganga river under a bridge, in Prayagraj.

4/6
People bathe in the swollen Ganga river in Prayagraj
People bathe in the swollen Ganga river in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

People bathe in the swollen Ganga river following heavy rains, in Prayagraj.

5/6
People shift their belongings to a safer place after a rise in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna
People shift their belongings to a safer place after a rise in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna | Photo: PTI

People living in low laying areas shift their belongings to a safer place after a rise in the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna following heavy rains, in Prayagraj.

6/6
People living in low laying area shift their belongings in Prayagraj
People living in low laying area shift their belongings in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

People living in low laying area shift their belongings as water level of the River Ganga and Yamuna rose, in Prayagraj.

