Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Watch | Video Of Man Urination On Delhi Metro Track Goes Viral

Delhi Metro stations' premises are known for their near and clean ambience and penalties are levied for indulging in public nuisance such as spitting.

Delhi Metro
File photo of Delhi Metro. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 3:19 pm

A purported video of a man seen standing at a Delhi Metro station platform and urinating on the tracks has gone viral gone on social media, drawing the attention of netizens who have called the incident shocking.  

Delhi Metro stations' premises are known for their near and clean ambience and penalties are levied for indulging in public nuisance such as spitting.  

The undated video was shared a few days ago on Twitter by a user with a caption reading, "Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro". 

The user also tagged the Delhi chief minister's office and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A senior official of the Delhi Metro on Sunday said, "Passengers are advised to help in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene inside the system. Toilets have been provided at the station for the use of passengers".  

"In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," he added.  

In the video, the man behind the camera can be heard saying, "Where are you urinating? What are you doing?", to which the offender replies, "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (happened a bit too much)". 
 

Related stories

Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4 am On October 31 For 'Run For Unity' Participants

Technical Snag Affects Service On Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

Tech Issue Halts Services Between Sultanpur, Ghitorni On Delhi Metro's Yellow Line For Around 3 Hours

Tags

National India Delhi Delhi Metro Viral Videos Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Passengers Security Delhi CM Office Penalty Punishment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC