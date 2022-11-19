Watch: Leaked Video Shows AAP's Satyendar Jain Getting Massage In Tihar Jail, BJP Flags 'VIP Treatment'

A video emerged on Saturday showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Jain is in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating him for disproportionate assets and money laundering. The ED's case against Jain is based a 2017 CBI case lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI reported that the CBI alleged that Jain as a Delhi minister during February 2015-May 2017 acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In the leaked clip said to be from Tihar Jail's CCTV footage, Jain is shown receiving massage as he reads paper on a bed. Later in the clip, he is joined four-five others and is seen having a conversation with them.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/MnmigOppnd — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Earlier, Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar was suspended for providing alleged special treatment to Jain. It has long been an allegation that Jain had been receiving special treatment in jail.

"The Enforcement Directorate had, during arguments during Jain’s bail hearing related to the alleged money laundering case, told a Delhi court he abused his power in jail as he was provided with fresh cut fruits and massages inside. It was also alleged that Jain had discussions with unknown persons inside his cell," reported The Indian Express.

Jain and his fellow accused were denied bail on Thursday.

India Today reported that the video that emerged on Saturday is old and action has already been taken against the concerned officials.

"Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," said Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju to court on behalf of ED, as per India Today, and added that the ASG shared certain CCTV images with the court and alleged that most of the time Jain was either in hospital or in jail enjoying various facilities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at Jain and AAP for the videos.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "So instead of sazaa (punishment), Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP mazaa (fun)? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for five months get head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP government. This is how official position [is] abused for Vasooli and massage, thanks to Kejriwal.

"One more. All rules thrown to the dustbin! VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a mantri (minister)? Should he not be sacked? This shows true face of AAP! Vasooli and VVIP Massage inside Tihar Jail! Tihar is under AAP government."