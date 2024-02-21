National

WATCH | 'Dilli Chalo' March Resumed By Farmers After Rejecting Centre's Proposal

Security forces used tear gas shells as protesting farmers, led by SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee head Sarwan Singh Pandher, attempted to march towards Delhi at Shambhu border. The farmers were observed wearing masks and other safety gear. Shambhu, the crossing point near Ambala on National Highway-1, became the latest flashpoint of the farmers’ protest last week. Outlook's Sharmita Kar reports from the Shambhu border.

Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau

February 21, 2024

