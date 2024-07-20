Watch: 1 Student Injured After Classroom Wall Collapses In Vadodara School

The wall of a school classroom collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday injuring a student while others managed to ran away for safety.
The Shree Narayan Gurukul School is located on Waghodiya Road in the city and the concerned classroom is situated on the first floor of their building .
The video of the incident was captured by the CCTV inside the classroom that showed a room full of students who were spending their lunch break playing and eating when the incident took place.
The school principal reportedly mentioned that the collapse occured around 12:30 pm.
School principal Rupal Shah speaking to the media said, "We heard a loud voice, after which we rushed to the spot. One student sustained injuries to his head. We immediately shifted the other students to a safe place."
She also informed that the wall collapsed onto the parking space reserved for students' bicycles, resulting in damage to several bicycles.
The Vadodara Fire Department sent a team to the school for a rescue operation.
Speaking to news agency ANI, fire department official, Vinod Mohite said, "We got a call from the school regarding the wall collapse. We reached the spot. A 7th class student suffered minor injuries...10-12 bicycles of students were buried under the debris and we removed it."
The injured student belong to class 7 and was admitted to a nearby hospital. As per reports the student is stable after receiving treatment.