Warm Morning In Delhi, Air Quality In Moderate Category

The average concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 190 and 153, respectively.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 6:38 pm

The national capital experienced a warm morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35.7 degrees Celsius.


On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the moderate category at 190, said the SAFAR India Air Quality Service. The average concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 190 and 153, respectively. 


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With PTI inputs.

