Vice Presidential Election Voting Underway, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Cast Their Votes

The vice president serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, responsible for maintaining order and procedure in the Rajya Sabha.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
vice president election
The BJP-led NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the opposition INDIA bloc is backing former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Voting for the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, with results expected after 6 pm

- The NDA has fielded CP Radhakrishnan, while the INDIA bloc backs former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

- With 425 MPs in its camp against the opposition’s 324 in the 781-member electoral college, the NDA holds a clear majority, making Radhakrishnan’s win almost certain.

Voting for the Vice Presidential election began at 10 am on Tuesday, with results scheduled to be announced after 6 pm the same day.

The BJP-led NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the opposition INDIA bloc is backing former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy. Parties including the Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Shiromani Akali Dal and Waaris Punjab De are unlikely to participate in the voting process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his ballot as polling opened. NDA MPs were earlier trained on the postal ballot process, while members of both Houses are casting votes through a secret ballot using the single transferable vote system.

In the electoral college of 781 MPs, the NDA holds the support of 425 lawmakers compared to the opposition’s 324, making Radhakrishnan’s victory all but assured. The majority mark required is 391.

Several senior leaders cast their votes during the day, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP HD Deve Gowda.

Related Content
Related Content

The vice president serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, responsible for maintaining order and procedure in the Rajya Sabha. However, he/she is not a member of either House of Parliament or any state legislature.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  2. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  3. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  4. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  6. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  7. Kajal Aggarwal Shuts Down Accident And Death Rumours: Let’s Focus On Positivity And Truth

  8. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects