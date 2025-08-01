EC Announces Vice President's Election Schedule, Polling On September 9

The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9, the Election Commission announced on Friday. The election was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 22.
As per the schedule, the last date for nominations is August 21, while the date of polling is September 9. The results of the election will be announced on the polling day itself, the Election Commission said.
Here is the schedule of the Vice President's election:
Issue of Election Commission’s notification- 7 August, 2025 (Thursday)
Last date for making nominations- 21 August, 2025 (Thursday)
Date for the Scrutiny of nominations- 22 August, 2025 (Friday)
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures- 25 August, 2025 (Monday)
Date of polling (if necessary)- 9 September, 2025 (Tuesday)
Date of counting (if required)- 9 September, 2025 (Tuesday)
How is the Vice President Elected?
The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, the Vice President's office website stated.
The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.
A person cannot be elected as Vice-President unless he is a qualified Rajya Sabha MP aged above 35 years.
A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the central or the state governments or any subordinate local authority.
In an unexpected move, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post of Vice President on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. The sudden development inevitably triggered several speculations within the political sphere.