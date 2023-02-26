Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Vice President's Visit To Pondicherry University Convocation On Feb 28 Called Off

Vice President's Visit To Pondicherry University Convocation On Feb 28 Called Off

The source said the Vice President's secretariat has informed the university that the trip to the Union Territory for the annual convocation stands cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
VP Jagdeep Dhankar visit to Pondicherry Central University cancelled Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 5:53 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to address the 29th annual convocation in Pondicherry Central University on February 28 stands cancelled, a varsity source said on Sunday.

The convocation, however, would be held as scheduled that day and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her capacity as chief rector of the varsity, will be the chief guest. She will address the outgoing graduates and distribute degree certificates at the convocation.

The source said the Vice President's secretariat has informed the university that the trip to the Union Territory for the annual convocation stands cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

Chief Minister  N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Members of Parliament from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy (Rajya Sabha) and V Vaithilingam (Lok Sabha) would participate in the convocation, the source added.
 

