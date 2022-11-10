Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Vice President Dhankhar To Visit Cambodia From Nov 11-13 To Attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

The vice president will also represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit during his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:41 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia from November 11 to 13 to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the vice president will hold a bilateral meeting with the Cambodian prime minister during his visit.

He will also hold meetings with other Cambodian dignitaries, Kumar said.

The vice president will also represent India at the 17th East Asia Summit during his three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

While the ASEAN-India summit will take place on November 12, the East Asia Summit will be held on November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the annual ASEAN-India summit as well as the East Asia Summit in October last year.

-With PTI Input

