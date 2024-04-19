National

Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi To Be New Navy Chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar is scheduled to retire from service on April 30. Vice Admiral Tripathi currently holds the position of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD
Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi is set to become the new Navy Chief by the end of this month, taking over from Admiral R Hari Kumar.

What Did The Defence Ministry Say?

The Defence Ministry stated that the government has selected Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is currently the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, to be the next Chief of the Naval Staff, effective from the afternoon of April 30.

In a post on X, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence wrote, "The government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, AVSM, NM as the next Chief of Naval Staff w.e.f the afternoon of 30 April 2024."

Who Is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi?

Vice Admiral Tripathi was born on May 15, 1964 and had gone to Sainik School Rewa and NDA Khadakwasla.

Vice Admiral Tripathi has completed training at the Naval War College in Goa and the Naval War College in the USA.

He joined the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

He has nearly 30 years of commendable service, specializing in communication and electronic warfare.

Before becoming Vice Chief of the Navy, he served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Tripathi has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

He has commanded INS Vinash.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi.

As Rear Admiral, he served as Flag Officer Commanding of the Eastern Fleet.

He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

He is a recipient of the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).

