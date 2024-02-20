US Lauds Indian Navy's Role In Strategic Waters In View Of Houthi Attacks On Cargo Ships

The US is engaged with India on the issue of alleged failed plot to kill a Sikh separatist and it is looking forward to the findings of the high-level committee appointed by New Delhi to probe the matter, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma said on Tuesday.

In December, Washington said it thwarted an alleged plot hatched by an Indian agent to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations. "On the issue that was raised, look, we raised our concerns with the government of India. There is a committee of inquiry looking into the matter and we will stay engaged with the government and look forward to their findings and they've taken it very seriously. And we're grateful for that," Verma said.

The former US Ambassador to India was responding to a question at an interactive session organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Delving into various geo-political challenges, he also lauded the Indian Navy's role in strategic waters in view of attacking Houthi militants attacking various commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

"We appreciate everything India has been doing in the Red Sea with its Navy and the incredible support that they have provided. I am grateful to all of our US military partners or other coalition partners," he said. In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea following attacks on them. India has not joined any coalition including the one backed by the US in view of the security situation in the Red Sea.