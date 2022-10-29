Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Vande Bharat Meets Accident In Gujarat, 3rd Incident Since Train’s Inception In September

This was the third such incident since the Vande Bharat train service started on this route from September 30.

Train 18, also called Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express train.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 4:33 pm

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express rammed into cattle near Atul railway station in Gujarat on Saturday morning which damaged its front panel, an official said.

This was the third such incident since the Vande Bharat train service started on this route from September 30.

The train halted for 15 minutes after hitting a bull that had strayed on the track around 8.20 am but all the passengers were safe, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

The train's front panel was damaged and the underbelly equipment of its first coach was also dented, he said. 

"There is no damage to the train, except to the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach, that is the driver's coach. The train is running smoothly," Thakur added.

The damaged panel will be replaced once the train reaches Mumbai, he said. 

On October 6, the train, which has a maximum speed of 130 kmph, ran over four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat on its way to Gandhinagar from Mumbai. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight.

The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai.

Related stories

Gandhinagar-Bound Vande Bharat Train Rams Into Cattle In Gujarat, Front Panel Damaged; Third Incident This Month

Himachal Pradesh: Vande Bharat Train To Boost Tourism, Bring Comfort To Pilgrims And Traders

Vande Bharat Train To Give More People Chance To Explore HP’s Spirituality, Tweets PM Modi

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, a third under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30. 
 

Tags

National India Vande Bharat Express Train Accident Gujarat Western Railway Mumbai-Gandhinagar Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Indian Railways Maninagar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe