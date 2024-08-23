National

Uttar Pradesh: 40 Children Injured After School Balcony Collapses In Barabanki; 5 In Critical Condition

The condition of five students is stated to be "critical", Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

classroom wall collapsed in a school in Gujarats Vadodara.
classroom wall collapsed in a school in Gujarat's Vadodara. Photo: X
info_icon

At least 40 children were injured, five of them seriously, after a portion of the first-floor balcony of their school here collapsed on Friday, police said.

The children are being treated at a hospital in Barabanki.

The condition of five students is stated to be "critical", Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh said the incident took place at the Awadh Academy School, a private institution, when a large number of children gathered on the first-floor balcony while going down to attend the morning assembly.

The 40 injured children were rushed to the Jahangirabad Primary Health Centre, around 300 metres from the school, and after they were given first aid, they were referred to the district hospital, police said.

Many of the students were pulled out from under the debris of the collapsed balcony, they said. At the hospital, the children are being treated for injuries to their face, neck, hands and legs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN 134/2 At Lunch, Trail PAK By 314 Runs In Rawalpindi
  2. PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
  4. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel Hit Hundreds To Help Pakistan Take Control - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  2. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  4. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  5. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: 40 Children Injured After School Balcony Collapses In Barabanki; 5 In Critical Condition
  2. India Celebrates First National Space Day: 'Touching Lives While Touching The Moon'
  3. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Receives Warm Welcome; Meeting With Zelenskyy Likely To Include 'Peace Talk'
  4. Delhi: Pension Restored For Elderly, Says Minister Atishi; Slams BJP Over Stalling The Process
  5. Nepal: 11 Die After Passenger Bus Falls Into Marsyangdi River; Rescue Op Underway | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Iceland: Volcano Erupts Again In Reykjanes Peninsula, Spares Grindavik Town
  2. Democrats Reject Gaza Protesters' Demand For Palestinian Speaker: 'The Answer Is No'
  3. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  4. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN 134/2 At Lunch, Trail PAK By 314 Runs In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Receives Warm Welcome; Meeting With Zelenskyy Likely To Include 'Peace Talk'