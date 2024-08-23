'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video

In a shocking incident of road rage in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, a man was seen attacking a car and smashing its windows with an iron rod while a family was inside the vehicle.
The infuriated man was seen attacking the car with women and children inside it as the couple screamed, "There are kids inside, they are crying."
The purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing massive outrage from netizens. The incident took place on August 19 when Abhishek Sharma and his family were returning to Budaun from Bisauli on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.
In the video, few men can be seen surrounding the car, with one of the men smashing the windows and windshield with an iron rod even as the children inside the car can be heard screaming in fear.
Despite hearing the children's cries and screams from the parents, the man continued the attack. Sharma soon reversed his car and drove away from the spot.
Reportedly, this was the result of a minor road rage incident of overtaking, following an altercation took place between the two parties. Soon it turned violent as the accused chased Sharma's car and called on a mob to surround them.
According to an NDTV report, proper action was taken by the police only after the video went viral. Earlier, they had lodged an FIR without the relevant sections for the case.
The accused, seen hitting the car, is reportedly a government doctor.
In reaction to the incident, Budaun police said, "A video went viral today, and upon investigation, it was found that on the August 19, two groups travelling by car argued over overtaking."
"Following the dispute, one group called their associates who then chased down and assaulted the family in the car. A case has been registered under appropriate sections at the Civil Lines police station and action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police/City Officer Alok Mishra said in a video report.
The incident comes just days after a similar one took place in Bengaluru, where an enraged man was seen smashing a car's windscreen in the middle of a busy road, while a baby was onboard the vehicle.
The incident took place near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road on Monday. A video of the incident had also gone viral social media. Bystanders were seen trying to stop the man from attacking the car, however, he was seen shattering the windshield with a wiper.
As the terrifying incident unfolded, the couple were seen screaming from inside that their baby was inside the car was well. Later, a few security guards held off the angry man, giving the couple a chance to drive away from there.