UP: Woman, Son Die By Suicide Over Financial Issues

The incident came to light when Suman Devi’s daughter called her this morning to enquire about their well-being and informed the neighbours when the phone went unanswered, police said.

Woman, son commit suicide over financial issues in UP
A 55-year-old woman and her son died after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance over financial issues, police said on Saturday.

Deepak Kumar alias Deepu Soni (28) and his mother Suman Devi (55) consumed some poisonous substance after mixing it with a soft drink in their house in Nai Basti Sai Colony on Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi said.

After failing to get a response, the neighbours informed the police. Station in-charge Bhimsen Pauniya reached the spot and broke the door of the house to find the dead bodies in a room, they said.

A soft drink bottle and an empty bottle of sulfas was also found lying nearby, they said.

According to the family members, Suman Devi and Deepak were facing financial problems.

Neighbours said that Suman Devi's husband died in January. After his death, Deepak was supporting the family by selling clothes on the footpath. His father had also taken a loan to build the house, the ASP added.

