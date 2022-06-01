Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Sub-Inspector Held Taking Bribe

Sub-Inspector Haidar Ali had demanded Rs 10,000 to remove the name of an accused related to Mahatim's side. Mahatim informed the anti-corruption team regarding this. 

UP: Sub-Inspector Held Taking Bribe
A police sub-inspector arrested for caught taking a bribe PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 8:51 am

A police sub-inspector was on Tuesday caught taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Mahatim Pandey had a property dispute with his neighbour Ambika and a case was registered in this regard. 

Sub-Inspector Haidar Ali had demanded Rs 10,000 to remove the name of an accused related to Mahatim's side. Mahatim informed the anti-corruption team regarding this. 

Related stories

Karti Chidambaram Appears Before CBI In Bribe-For-Visa For Chinese Nationals Case

The anti-corruption team reached Mariyahu on Tuesday and as soon as Mahatim Pandey handed over Rs 10,000 to the sub-inspector, he was arrested immediately. A case has been registered against him, police said.

(With PTI inputs) 

Tags

National UP Sub-Inspector Taking Bribe Anti-corruption Team Superintendent Of Police Arrested Property Dispute Neighbour
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?