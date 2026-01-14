UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

The company, the flagship entity of the POCT Group, currently provides end-to-end diagnostic laboratory solutions on a turnkey basis to public health facilities in multiple states.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Healthcare worker setting up monitoring machine in hospital
UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation Photo: Representational
  • Under the system, laboratory analysers automatically transmit test results to the digital platform, doing away with handwritten reports and manual data entry.

  • POCT Group said its digital infrastructure is compliant with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) milestones.

  • The company said its proposed AI interventions will extend beyond diagnostics to include preventive healthcare.

Healthcare solutions provider POCT Group has announced plans to roll out large-scale artificial intelligence-driven systems to digitise clinical workflows across Uttar Pradesh’s public healthcare facilities by April, expanding its existing laboratory digitisation programme in the state.

The company, the flagship entity of the POCT Group, currently provides end-to-end diagnostic laboratory solutions on a turnkey basis to public health facilities in multiple states. It shared details of its upcoming AI-led initiatives on the sidelines of the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference, held as part of the Global AI Impact Conference 2026, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the company, its Laboratory Information System (LIS) is already operational in more than 1,300 government health facilities across Uttar Pradesh, including all district hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres (CHCs). The digital platform has helped cut diagnostic report turnaround time by nearly 60 per cent.

Under the system, laboratory analysers automatically transmit test results to the digital platform, doing away with handwritten reports and manual data entry. Test reports are now sent directly to patients through SMS and WhatsApp, significantly reducing queues and repeat visits to hospitals.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Science and Technology Minister
AI Set To Redefine Diagnostics, Patient Care: Jitendra Singh

BY Archana Jyoti

For patients without smartphones or those with limited digital literacy, printed reports continue to be issued at laboratories, the company said.

POCT Group said its digital infrastructure is compliant with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) milestones and follows industry-standard data security protocols. The systems are hosted on a cloud service provider empanelled by CERT-In, while automated data transmission has reduced errors linked to manual reporting.

During the conference, Chief Minister Adityanath visited the POCT Group’s stall, where chairperson Saurabh Garg briefed him on the company’s ongoing work and proposed expansion of AI-enabled solutions in public healthcare.

The chief minister highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, transparency and access to healthcare services, and welcomed partnerships with private players to strengthen public health infrastructure.

null - null
Focus MRI & Diagnostics Pioneers Advanced Imaging In Bareilly With State-Of-The-Art 500-Slice CT Scanner

BY Shivani Singh

The company said its proposed AI interventions will extend beyond diagnostics to include preventive healthcare, early disease detection and end-to-end clinical workflow management at scale in government hospitals.

Officials noted that the initiative aligns with the state government’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence and digital technologies into healthcare governance.

Separately, as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out a month-long training programme in September 2025 for hospital staff across all 75 districts. Conducted under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and supervised by district Chief Medical Officers, the programme aims to ensure timely and hassle-free medical services for patients.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
