UP Police Arrests 6 People For Allegedly Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Uttar Pradesh: The police has made the arrests after a video surfaced on social media that showed some people shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after a meeting of BSP workers in Jahanaganj.

UP police has lodged FIR against pro-Pak slogans in Prayagraj.
UP Police personnel discharging their duties.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 4:28 pm

Six men were arrested for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh after a meeting of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers.

The arrests were made after a video surfaced on social media that showed some people shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after a meeting of BSP workers in Jahanaganj held to discuss local bodies poll last week.

Mohd Afzal, Khurshid Ahmad, Pappu Khan, Maksood Alam, Abdul Wasid, and Zubair Ahamad were arrested Saturday after their name came to fore during the probe, police said.

Additional SP, City, Shailendra Lal said that an FIR has been registered against them for taking out procession with permission and making "objectionable" slogans.

He said that police are going through footage and more arrests are likely. 
 

National India Uttar Pradesh Azamgarh Pakistan Pro-Pak Slogans Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Jahanaganj UP Police Video Viral Social Media
