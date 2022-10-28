Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Not So Sweet: UP Man Killed For Rasgullas At Wedding

An argument erupted between the bride’s and the groom’s side due to the shortage of rasgullas.

Finally, West Bengal Wins The Fight With Odisha Over Origin Of Rosogolla, Gets GI Tag
Finally, West Bengal Wins The Fight With Odisha Over Origin Of Rosogolla, Gets GI Tag Courtesy: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:29 am

In a bizarre incident, a wedding party ended with a funeral after a spat over 'rasgulla'. A 22-year-old man was killed and five others injured after a fight erupted at a wedding ceremony at Etmadpur in Uttar Pradesh due to a shortage of sweets, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the wedding ceremony of Mohalla Shaikhan resident Usman’s daughters, the police said.

An argument erupted between the bride’s and the groom’s side due to the shortage of rasgullas (a sweetmeat), the police added.

Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Gupta told PTI, “The argument over the shortage of the sweet escalated into a serious fight and one man attacked the attendees with a knife.”

Gupta said, “Sunny (22), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was first sent to the Community Health Centre and then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he died during treatment. His body was sent for post mortem.”

Five persons injured in the attack were sent to the Community Health Centre in Etmadpur, the police said. A complaint has been filed by the victim’s family but no arrest has been made so far.

“Further action will be taken as per the complaint of the victim’s family,” said Gupta.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Beyond The Rosogolla: A Mishti Trail In Bengal

People Of West Bengal Will Offer Modi 'Rosogollas Made Of Clay', Says Mamata Banerjee

Tags

National Sweets Weddings Uttar Pradesh Crime
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch