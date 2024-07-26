UP: Local BJP Leader's Son Slaps 70-Year-Old Man Repeatedly, Threatens Wife | Caught On Cam

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, video of a local BJP leader's son allegedly slapping an elderly man and threatening his wife has gone viral on social media.
The man is reportedly identified as local BJP leader Birbal Singh's son Abhinav. The CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on July 23, shows Abhinav in some kind of a conversation with the 70-year-old man, following which he slaps him repeatedly.
Abhinav is heard saying to the man, "Stand quietly, don't speak a word, I will count till ten..."
The elderly man's wife, hearing the noise, steps out and tries to stop Abhinav, however he grabs her wrist -- in a seemingly aggressive manner -- and tells her to back off. He threatens the old lady, who was questioning his behaviour, and asks her to not interfere.
The now viral video has sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens demanding action against Singh, tagging profile handles of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The reason behind this unfortunate incident is not yet known, so as to what led to Abhinav slapping the elderly man in such a merciless manner, the Free Press Journal reported.
However, the very sight of a young man behaving in such a manner to senior citizens has received massive condemnation from citizens.
Responding to the video, the Bijnor Police said that a case had been registered under relevant sections at Kotwali City Police Station, adding that further legal proceedings were underway.