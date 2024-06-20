National

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Reviews One Family, One Identity Scheme

As per a press statement released, the chief minister reiterated that the Family IDs are being issued to provide government benefits to every family and employment opportunity to at least one member.

PTI
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, reviewed the current status of the 'Family ID' process being issued to each family unit in the state and directed for its speedy execution.

Currently, about 15.07 crore people from approximately 3.60 crore families living in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from the National Food Security Scheme. The ration card number of these families serves as their Family ID.

More than 1 lakh families without ration cards have also been issued Family IDs.

Families without ration cards can register on https://familyid.up.gov.in to get the ID, the statement said.

Under the "One Family, One Identity" scheme, each family gets a unique ID, which will help create a comprehensive live database of family units in the state. This database will assist in better management of beneficiary-oriented schemes, timely targeting, transparent operations, and ensuring 100 per cent delivery of schemes to eligible people by simplifying access.

"The Family ID is intended for all families in the state, aiming to benefit 25 crore people. Using the integrated database obtained through the Family ID, families lacking employment can be identified and given priority for appropriate employment opportunities," the statement read.

