UP: Agra Man Buried Alive Over Land Dispute, Stray Dogs Come To His Rescue

A 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra claimed that stray dogs dug him up after he was buried alive by four men over a land dispute with him.
The victim identified as Roop Kishore or Happy on July 18 alleged that four men -- Ankit, Gaurav, Karan and Akash -- assaulted him in the Artoni area of Agra, NDTV reported. The four men assaulted and strangled the victim and buried him on their farm, assuming that he had died.
However, Kishore was alive despite being buried. Reportedly, a pack of stray dogs began digging in the spot under which he was buried.
Kishore came to his senses when he felt the dogs' bite on his flesh. The 24-year-old then managed to wake him and walk far enough for locals to spot and take him to the hospital for treatment.
Kishore's mother has alleged that his son was forcibly taken by the four men from their home. Police said that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are on to nab the four accused.
Just a few weeks ago, a 39-year-old man was buried alive after he fell into a pit that he had dug at Vattakadu at the foothills on Tamil Nadu's Yercaud.
The deceased was identified as V Senthil Murugan of Muthunaickenpatty village near Omalur, Times of India had reported. He used to work as a coolie and was survived by his wife and two children.
"While trying to ascend after digging he pit, which was 15ft deep, sand placed atop the pit suddenly collapsed on him, burying him alive," a police officer was quoted as saying.
The Karuppur police had said that they registered a case in this regard and had launched a probe into the matter.