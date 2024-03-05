UP: 3 Die As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck After Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel

National

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, died and six were injured when their speeding car collided with a stationary truck here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO), Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the occupants of the car were returning after attending a wedding when their driver fell asleep and crashed the vehicle into the truck parked on the roadside near the Kasiya village under the Kokhraj police station area.

The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital, where three of them -- Divyanshi (7), Harendra Sharma (55) and Rajkumar (45) -- were declared brought dead, the CO said.

Of the six injured, four were seriously wounded and admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Vishwakarma said.

He said a case has been registered in the matter.

