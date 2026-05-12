Union mines ministry launches 2nd tranche of e-auction for 12 limestone blocks in J-K

Summary of this article
The Union Ministry of Mines launched the second tranche of e-auction for 12 limestone blocks in Jammu and Kashmir.
Secretary Piyush Goyal officially launched the tranche at a function here. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the transformative reforms and amendments.
This initiative reflects a calibrated approach to ensure optimal utilisation of mineral resources, while enhancing investor participation and confidence.
In the shadow of the Zabarwan Range, where conversations often revolve around the delicate beauty of the valley, a different kind of foundation was being laid this Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Mines officially pulled the curtain back on the second tranche of e-auctions for 12 limestone blocks across Jammu and Kashmir. It was a moment of high-tech bureaucracy meeting ancient geography, as the government seeks to turn the region’s rugged mineral wealth into a catalyst for an industrial "Viksit Bharat."
For Ministry Secretary Piyush Goyal, who launched the tranche in Srinagar, this wasn't just about selling tender documents; it was about rewriting the narrative of J&K’s economy. Addressing a room filled with potential investors and technical experts, Goyal spoke of "transformative reforms" and "Ease of Doing Business"—terms that can often feel abstract until they are applied to the soil beneath one's feet. By opening up blocks in Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch, the ministry is signalling that J&K is no longer just a destination for tourism, but a serious player in the national infrastructure game.
The human element of such a massive industrial push lies in the promise of "operationalisation." These blocks, categorized under the precise UNFC stages of G3 and G4, are essentially the raw materials for a thousand construction sites. From the cement that will build local homes to the bridges that will connect remote mountain hamlets, limestone is the quiet hero of development. Farida M. Naik, the Joint Secretary, didn't mince words when she urged bidders to look at the socio-economic ripple effects: the jobs created in the quarries, the local transport networks strengthened, and the schools funded by mineral royalties.
The roadmap is now clear: the sale of tender documents begins on May 18, followed by a pre-bid huddle on June 5. As technical experts from MECL and SBICAPs walked prospective bidders through the geological maps and the digital nuances of the MSTC portal, the atmosphere was one of calculated optimism. In a region where the terrain has often been seen as a barrier, the government is betting that the very stone that makes up these mountains will be the key to unlocking its future. For the people of Anantnag and Poonch, the auction is more than a fiscal exercise; it is a hope that the ground they walk on will finally start working for them.