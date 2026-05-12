Union mines ministry launches 2nd tranche of e-auction for 12 limestone blocks in J-K

The roadmap is now clear: the sale of tender documents begins on May 18, followed by a pre-bid huddle on June 5. As technical experts from MECL and SBICAPs walked prospective bidders through the geological maps and the digital nuances of the MSTC portal, the atmosphere was one of calculated optimism. In a region where the terrain has often been seen as a barrier, the government is betting that the very stone that makes up these mountains will be the key to unlocking its future. For the people of Anantnag and Poonch, the auction is more than a fiscal exercise; it is a hope that the ground they walk on will finally start working for them.