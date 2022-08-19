Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla Gets One-Year Extension

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given a one-year extension in service till August 22, 2023, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla
Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla @BhallaAjay26/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 7:03 pm

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e. up to August 22, 2023, it said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

