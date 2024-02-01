Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the country goes into general elections, after which only a full Budget would be presented by a new government. This is also her sixth straight budget speech. The interim Budget is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women, reports say.
Budget 2024: Sitharaman Delivers Her 6th Budget Speech | Where To Watch Live
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting an interim Budget, technically a vote-on-account Budget today
The Budget Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting is technically a vote-on-account and popularly termed an interim Budget as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April. A new government elected after the April/May general elections will present the full Budget, likely in July.
When And Where To Watch Budget 2024 Speech LIVE
Date And Time
The Union Budget 2024 is being presented today, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in . The finance minister started her Budget speech at 11 am.
In her sixth straight Budget presentation, Sitharaman is expected to present a political document with glimpses of the Modi government's achievements over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward.
Where To Watch Budget 2024 LIVE
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech is being telecast live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV website, YouTube channel, Doordarshan TV channel, website and YouTube, PIB YouTube channel along with news channels.
Where To Get Budget 2024 Document
The interim Budget 2024 can be accessed from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in and through the Union Budget Mobile App that is available for download on Android, iOS.