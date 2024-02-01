The Finance Minister highlighted the success of organizing G20 meetings across sixty locations, showcasing India's diversity to the global audience. She acknowledged the country's economic strength, making it an attractive destination for business and conference tourism. With the middle class aspiring to travel, the Finance Minister emphasised the vast opportunities for entrepreneurship in tourism, including spiritual tourism. To further boost tourism, states will be encouraged to comprehensively develop iconic tourist centers, implementing branding and global-scale marketing.

A framework for rating these centers based on facilities and services quality will be established, with long-term interest-free loans provided to states for matching development financing. Additionally, in response to the growing interest in domestic tourism, projects focusing on port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be initiated on islands, including Lakshadweep, contributing to employment generation.