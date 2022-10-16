Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Unidentified Masked Men Damage Vehicles In Nashik

During the early hours of Sunday, 13 vehicles were damaged by unidentified people in Nashik in Maharashtra.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 7:25 pm

Unidentified persons damaged 13 vehicles in Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

He said vehicles parked outside garages on the Mumbai-Agra highway in the Tapovan area were damaged by four to five persons who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

"Seven cars, one tempo traveller, and five other vehicles were vandalised. CCTV cameras in the area have captured the incident and efforts are on to nab those involved," the Adgaon police station official said. 

National VEHICHLES Nashik Mumbai City Agra CCTV Incident Tapovan ADGAON Men
