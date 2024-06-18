National

U’khand: Dhaba On Kedarnath Trail Collapses, 7 Pilgrims Injured

The rescue team immediately reached the spot and the injured were brought to Gaurikund. After administering first aid, they were sent to a higher health centre for treatment, Rajwar said.

Representational Image
Dhaba On Kedarnath Trail Collapses, 7 Pilgrims Injured | Photo: Representational Image
Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana got injured after a ‘dhaba’ on the Kedarnath trail here collapsed, officials said on Tuesday.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the incident took place at around 8.45 pm on Monday.

A dhaba located here suddenly collapsed and the devotees sitting inside were buried under the debris, he said.

Gwalior resident Reena Yadav (36), her sons Nikant Yadav (14) and Kartik Yadav; Rekha Yadav (35), her sons Aaradhya Yadav (13) and Shreyansh Yadav (13) were among those injured, he said.

Ujjwal Bhatia (23), a resident of Haryana’s Faridabad, also got hurt in the incident, he said.

