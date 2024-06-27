National

'Secret Meetings In Lift': Uddhav After 'Unexpected' Encounter With Devendra Fadnavis | WATCH

"There is nothing like that and this has nothing to do with (Nana) Patole. It was just an unexpected meeting," Thackeray said.

X/@ians_india
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Devendra Fadnavis waiting together for a lift. Photo: X/@ians_india
info_icon

Maharashtra politics' arch-rivals came face-to-face in an accidental meeting outside a lift in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis were standing in an awkward atmosphere as the two were waiting for a lift together.

What the two spoke about, is known to none, but it looked like they were just making a conversation which was slightly more than a small talk.

However, Thackeray reacted to the said conversation and said, "When Devendraji and I were in the lift, people must have felt like 'Na na karte pyaar tum hi se kar baithe' (a song from the 1965 classic Bollywood film called Jab Jab Phool Khilte, which means 'I fell in love with you despite denying it continuously'), NDTV cited.

"There is nothing like that and this has nothing to do with (Nana) Patole. It was just an unexpected meeting," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

In a light-hearted manner, Thackeray also said, "Someone just said that walls have ears. But the walls of a lift don't have ears. So, you have given a good suggestion," adding that they should conduct all their "secret meetings inside a lift".

Notably, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session also kickstarted its first day.

Earlier, another interaction of Thackeray with BJP minister Chandrakant Patil emerged. Patil gave a bar of chocolate to the Sena UBT chief, who responded saying that "tomorrow you will give chocolate to the people of Maharashtra". Thackeray's comments were in reference to the state budget for voters ahead of the election.

The Monsoon session is the last session of the Maharashtra Assembly before the state election, which is set to take place later in the year.

A close fight in the state's political geography is expected, especially after Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) bagged more seats than the ruling alliance of Mahayuti -- BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar). MVA had won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, while NDA got 17 seats.

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray's government was toppled after Eknath Shinde let the movement which resulted in the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde then partnered up with the BJP to form the next government, with Thackeray resigning from the Chief Minister's post. Then Ajit Pawar also turned rebel against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, resulting a split in the party.

Ajit also ended up joining the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance, forming a part of the Mahayuti.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; Alert In Some Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. West Bengal: 2 TMC MLAs Launch Dharna In Assembly Premises After Failing To Take Oath
  3. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  4. Shivakumar Mocks Demand For 3 More Deputy Chief Ministers In Karnataka
  5. 'Unprecedented', 'Govt Script': Opposition On LS Speaker Om Birla, President Murmu's Emergency Remarks
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  3. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: 5 Reasons Why This Slice-Of-Life Comedy Film Is A Must-Watch
  4. ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Trailer: Gear Up For The Animated Series On The Iconic Superhero
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's How 'Kalki 2898 AD's Futuristic Bujji Was Made By Engineers And Not CGI
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram's Two Reasons Of Happiness - No More Tricky Picth, Maiden T20 WC Final Entry
  2. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Highlights 2036 OLY Bid, Wishes Paris Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  3. AFG Vs SA: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott Criticizes Pitch Choice For 'T20 World Cup Semifinal'
  4. President Murmu Extends Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Highlights India's OLY Bid In Address
  5. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Ecuador End Eight-Year Big Win Drought With Dominant Victory
World News
  1. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  2. Betting Scandal, Immigration And Healthcare: Key Takeaways From Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer's Final Face-Off
  3. New Jersey Man Struck By Lightning While Protecting Others From Storm
  4. Woman In Freak UK Accident That Killed Indian-Origin Schoolgirl Suffered Epileptic Fit
  5. Congo: Fresh Strain Of Mpox Causes Miscarriages, Kills Children | What Do We Know So Far
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Highlights 2036 OLY Bid, Wishes Paris Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; Alert In Some Kerala Districts For Rain