'Secret Meetings In Lift': Uddhav After 'Unexpected' Encounter With Devendra Fadnavis | WATCH

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray's government was toppled after Eknath Shinde let the movement which resulted in the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde then partnered up with the BJP to form the next government, with Thackeray resigning from the Chief Minister's post. Then Ajit Pawar also turned rebel against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, resulting a split in the party.