National

Udaipur: 2 Killed In Explosion At Arms And Ammo Shop

Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Yogesh Goyal said the shop was a licensed one and it was located on the first floor of a small two-storey building.

Representational Image
2 Killed In Explosion At Arms | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Two men were killed in an explosion at an arms and ammunition dealer's shop in Udaipur city of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Yogesh Goyal said the shop was a licensed one and it was located on the first floor of a small two-storey building.

He said the explosion occurred on the stairs going up to the first floor and shop owner Rajendra and another man, probably a part-time worker, died on the spot.

The explosion flung Rajendra nearly 30 feet and his mutilated body landed across the road, police said.

"Several cartridges were found scattered near the staircase. It is not immediately known how the explosion took place. A team of the FSL has reached the spot to collect evidence," Goyal said. He said the identity of the second victim was being ascertained.

The incident triggered a panic in the area, police added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap June 11: Special Parliament Session, Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks, Malai VP's Death And More
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  3. Odisha: Mohan Majhi To Be State's New CM, Oath On June 12 |Details
  4. 99 Pc Of New Ministers Are Crorepatis, Avg Asset Worth Rs 107 Cr: ADR
  5. Day In Pics: June 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Eminem Does His Own Stunts Wearing A Cape In 'Houdini' Blooper Reel
  2. Rick Ross To Auction Rare Sneakers, Piano With Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ Art
  3. Avneet Kaur On Inappropriate Paparazzi Angles: To Put Somebody In An Uncomfortable Situation Is Not The Right Way
  4. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  5. Richard Blade Awarded With His Own Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Nepal, T20 WC 2024, Match 23 Preview: SL In A Must-Win Clash Against NP
  2. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  4. Libema Open: Naomi Osaka Triumphs Against Elise Mertens
  5. Libema Open: Jessica Pegula Victorious In Injury Comeback
World News
  1. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  2. Katie Holmes Blooms In Floral Ensemble At Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon
  3. EU Parliamentary Results Reflect The New Reality
  4. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  5. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash