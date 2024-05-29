National

Two Women Workers Killed In Fire At Mattress Factory In Raipur

The fire engulfed Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company at Gondwara under Khamtarai police station limits area in the afternoon, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI

Representational Image
Two Women Workers Killed In Fire | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Two women workers were charred to death after a fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday, police said.

The fire engulfed Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company at Gondwara under Khamtarai police station limits area in the afternoon, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

A massive fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone of Rajkot, which was running without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), on Saturday. - PTI
Gujarat Police File FIRs Against 18 Owners Of Illegal Gaming Zones After Rajkot Fire

BY Outlook Web Desk

After being alerted, firefighters were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched.

Five of the seven workers were rescued, while two women, identified as Yamuna and Rameshwari, residents of Sarora village, were charred to death, he said.

The fire has been brought under control, he said. The district administration and police officials are present at the site and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Charred remains of Rajkot gaming zone after a massive fire broke out on Saturday | - PTI
Rajkot Fire: 'Missing' Co-Owner Of Gaming Zone Prakash Hiran Died In Fire, Confirms Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress