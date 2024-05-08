National

Two Rubella Cases Detected In Odisha's Nabarangpur District

The cases have been detected in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of the tribal-dominated district, said Malaya Tripathy, chief district medical officer in-charge, Nabarangpur.

Advertisement

File Photo
Two children in Odisha's Nabarangpur district have been found to be infected with Rubella virus | File Photo
info_icon

Two children in Odisha's Nabarangpur district have been found to be infected with Rubella virus, a health official said on Wednesday.

The cases have been detected in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of the tribal-dominated district, said Malaya Tripathy, chief district medical officer in-charge, Nabarangpur.

Five samples have been sent for testing to the ICMR laboratory, of which two were found to be Rubella while another of measles, he said.

Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said two blocks of Nabarangpur district have been affected by Rubella.

The Kerala government had conducted a complete house-to-house survey within three-km-radius from the house of the boy who succumbed to Nipah virus as part of is fever surveillance. - null
All 4 Nipah Virus Patients Have Recovered And Tested Negative: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

"So far, 18 persons have been found with fever and rashes in the body, a symptom of Rubella virus. We have conducted tests for Scrub typhus, leptospirosis, but the results are negative. Now, we have sent the samples to ICMR for Rubella tests," the director said.

However, there is no need to panic as the situation is under control. Rapid response teams from the health department and another team of ICMR already sent to the spot keeping a close watch on the situation, Mohapatra added.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj - null
'High Incidence' Of Dengue Fever In Children In Delhi: Health Minister Bharadwaj

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Rubella Cases Detected In Odisha's Nabarangpur District
  2. BJP's First-Ever MLA In Tamil Nadu, Velayuthan, Passes Away
  3. No INDIA Bloc Member Supports Sam Pitroda's 'Racist' Remarks: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
  4. Delhi, Mumbai Among World's 50 Wealthiest Cities for 2024, Surpass Washington DC
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  2. Rajkummar Rao Learnt To Never Give Up From 'Sharp And Hardworking' Srikanth Bolla
  3. Karan Johar Describes 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track As Immortal Melody About Hope, Love, Loss
  4. Ranveer Singh Has Not Deleted But Archived All Wedding Photos With Wife Deepika Padukone? Here's What We Know
  5. SS Rajamouli Unveils The World Of Animated Series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, Shares How It Expands The ‘Baahubali’ Universe
Sports News
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
  4. Borussia Dortmund Have Flown Under The Radar To Reach Champions League Final: Edin Terzic
  5. T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea Announce Squad With Assad Vala As Captain
World News
  1. Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests
  2. US Paused Bomb Shipment To Israel To Signal Concerns Over Rafah Invasion, Official Says
  3. Taliban Reject Claims Of Afghan Involvement In Recent Attacks In Pakistan
  4. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  5. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
Latest Stories
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  3. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  4. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Posters: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Give A Glimpse Of Their 'Imperfectly Perfect Partnership'
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  7. Election 2024 LIVE: 'We Abolished Article 370 To Make Kashmir Part Of India', Says Amit Shah
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern