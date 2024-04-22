National

Two Of A Family Killed, 11 Others Injured In Car-SUV Collision In MP's Khargone

The accident occurred on Bistan Road under Kotwali Police Station limits around 2.30 am, an official said.

Photo: File Image
A 65-year-old woman and her son were killed and 11 others injured when a car collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The mother-son duo were travelling from Indore in an SUV when it collided with a car near their home in Khargone, said Ram Naresh Sharma, the in-charge of the district hospital police post.

Taj Bi and her son Aamin (48) died on the spot, he said.

Two persons travelling in the car and nine others in the SUV were injured in the collision, the official said, adding that eight of them were referred to Indore for treatment.

