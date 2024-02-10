On Cam|Two Men Fatally Shot Inside Salon In Delhi's Najafgarh

Two individuals were fatally shot in a hair salon in the Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi, according to the police.
The victims were identified as Sonu and Ashish who were both in their early thirties and were shot several times in the presence of other customers and salon staff.
A supposed video from a security camera showing the event appeared on social media. In the video, one of the victims is seen begging the attackers.
He was shot in the head at close range.
Police said while Sonu was shot in the head once, Ashish received three bullet injuries in his head and one in his chest.
Following the event, the area was filled with panic and a PCR call was placed.
According to authorities, three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.
The police also stated that Ashish had two prior criminal cases, and both victims were from Nagli Sakrawati in the Najafgarh area.