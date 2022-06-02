Friday, Jun 03, 2022
J&K: Migrant Labourer Shot Dead, Another Injured In Budgam District

One migrant labourer was killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday night.

J&K's Budgam District (Representational Image)

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 11:00 pm

Two labourers from Punjab were shot at and injured by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said. 

Militants fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said. 

While one received a gunshot wound in his shoulder the other was hit in the palm at a place Bapora in Zudur area of Budgam.

The two have been identified as Dilkash and Guri. Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the militants involved in the incident which took place at 9.10 PM.

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital, from where they were referred to SMHS hospital here.

While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Dilkush Kumar succumbed to injuries officials said, adding that he was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.

(with inputs from PTI)

