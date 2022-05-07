Saturday, May 07, 2022
Two Judges Appointed To SC; Top Court Set To Regain Full Strength Of 34

Days after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana recommended the names of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala of the Gujarat High Court for elevation to the apex court, the Union Law Ministry announced their appointments on Saturday in separate notifications.

Supreme Court

Updated: 07 May 2022 2:56 pm

The Supreme Court is set to regain its full strength of 34 judges with two appointments to the top court on Saturday.

Once they take oath early next week, the Supreme Court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

-With PTI Input

