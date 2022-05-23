Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two 'Hybrid' Militants Of LeT Arrested In Srinagar

TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT. He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway.

Two 'Hybrid' Militants Of LeT Arrested In Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir local 'hybrid' militant arrested PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 12:10 pm

Two local 'hybrid' militants of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Srinagar city on Monday, police said. 

'Hybrid' militants are those who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.

Related stories

8 More Bodies Recovered From Tunnel Collapse In J&K, Death Toll Reaches 9

"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT. He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway. "It is a big success for the police," the IGP said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Hybrid Militants LeT Arrested Srinagar TRF The Resistance Front Proscribed Terror Outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Arms Ammunition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat