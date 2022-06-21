Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Two Encounters Break Out In Kashmir

An armed battle between a terrorist group and security forces broke out in Pulwama and Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Encounters Break Out In Kashmir
Armed battle in Pulwama and Baramulla (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 7:47 am

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Two gun battles broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.


 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.


 He said the search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.


 There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

 Another encounter broke out at Tujjan in south Kashmir Pulwama district, the spokesman said adding further details were awaited.

