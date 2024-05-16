National

Two Dead, Three Hospitalised As BMW Hits Rickshaw In Noida

Three others who were on board the rickshaw have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

BMW rams into an e-rickshaw, kills 2 people
info_icon

A speeding BMW rammed into an e-rickshaw here on Thursday morning, leaving two people dead, police said.

Three others who were on board the rickshaw have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

Two occupants of the erring luxury car have been taken into custody by the local police while their third partner is at large, the police said.

"Around 6 am, the e-rickshaw was on its way from the City Centre towards 12-22 Chowk. Five people, including the driver, were on board the e-rickshaw," a police spokesperson said.

"When the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital, a speeding BMW hit the e- rickshaw from behind, leaving two people dead and three others injured," the spokesperson said.

Those dead in the incident were identified by the police as Mohammad Mustafa, 50, and Rashmi, 25, who worked as a staff nurse at the Metro Hospital here.

The police identified those injured as e-rickshaw driver Rajendra, 45, Pawan, 27, and Surajpur, 20.

According to the spokesperson, two persons -- Tushar Kumar and Adi Batra, both residents of Sector 41 -- who were in the BMW at the time of the crash have been taken into custody by officials of the local Sector 24 police station.

Aman Sisodia, the third person accompanying them in the car, fled the spot after the crash. He also lives in Sector 41, the official added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over A Fifth of Excess Deaths Linked To Heatwaves Over Past 30 Years In India: Study
  2. Dengue Cases Spike In Karnataka, Govt Takes Preventive Measures
  3. Mumbai Metro Partially Hit Amid Modi's Roadshow; Frustrated Passengers Slam Timing
  4. PM Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Slovakian Leader As Cowardly
  5. CUET-UG: Over 75% Attendance On Day One, Minor Hiccups Due To Change In Exam Centres
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Garners 7-Minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere
  2. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Gets Postponed Due To Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns
  3. 'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Review: Explore The Origin Of The Bene Gesserit 10,000 Years Before Paul Atreides' Ascension
  4. Watch: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 With Daughter Aaradhya
  5. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Legendary India Captain Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement, Reveals Final Game Via Social Media
  2. IPL 2024: Sam Curran’s All-Round Show For Punjab Kings Hands Rajasthan Royals Their Fourth Straight Loss - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: Legendary India Captain Reveals His Final Game
  4. Nice 1-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Teen Zague Scores As Paris Saint-Germain End Hosts' Top-Four Hopes
  5. Man United 3-2 Newcastle: Captain Fernandes Looking For Strong Finish To Red Devils' Season
World News
  1. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  2. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  3. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
  4. Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill
  5. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup