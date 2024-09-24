National

Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface

On September 20, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard (pig fat) in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.

TTD Tirupati laddu
A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

A four-hour purification ritual was carried out at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district amid row over allegations of adulteration of laddus offered as 'prasadam' there. Temple sources cited in a news agency PTI report purification ritual was held to please the Lord Venkateswara Swamy after the alleged "sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats" in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

Meanwhile, India's food safety regulator on Monday issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for allegedly supplying substandard ghee to temple authority Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) as the chorus for a thorough probe and strict action over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus grew louder.

Tirupati Temple Laddu Row | Latest

What Is The Controversy: On September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard (pig fat) in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee. TTD executive officer's revelation came two days after Andhra Pradesh CM, during an NDA legislative party meeting, claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Andhra CM Blames YSRCP: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that several procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered under the previous YSRCP-led state government, adding that appointments to the TTD board "became like gambling". Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, CM Naidu on Sunday announced an SIT manned by an IG level or above officer, saying that crores of Hindus' sentiments were hurt after the revelations with regard to laddus that animal fats were allegedly used to make them and added that they are enraged.

ALSO READ: Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest

Tobacco in Tirupati Laddu Claims Surface: Amid animal fat allegations, a devotee has reportedly alleged that she found tobacco wrapped in paper inside a laddu that was given to her as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Donthu Padmavati, a resident of Khammam district, said she discovered the tobacco after her visit to the temple on September 19. "As I was about to distribute the laddu, I was horrified to find pieces of tobacco wrapped in a small paper," Padmavati shared, expressing her anguish. "The prasadam is supposed to be sacred, and to find such contamination is heartbreaking," indiatoday.in quoted her as saying.

More Petitions In SC: More petitions were filed on the Tirupati laddu row in the Supreme Court, reports said on Monday. Former minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sought a court-monitored inquiry into the issue and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy, who has denied the allegations of adulteration, asked for a probe by an independent committee under a retired Supreme Court judge. The apex body of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which met in Tirupati, also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Tirupati laddu adulteration allegations.

4-hour Purification Ritual Held: A four-hour 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations was held on Monday morning, According to a temple sources cited by PTI, the ritual began at 6 am and concluded at 10 am. It was aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others, the source said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plans To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Ajinkya Rahane Set To Lead Mumbai In Irani Cup Tie; Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur To Play
  5. Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  2. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  3. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  4. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
  5. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: MBSG 3-2 NEUFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee
  2. Laapataa Ladies Oscar Entry: Row Over Indian Film Body's Description Of Movie | Controversy Explained
  3. 'Collective Strength, Not the Battlefield': PM Modi's Message at UN Summit | Top Quotes
  4. Pune Airport To Be Renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
  5. EY Employee Death: FM Sitharaman Slammed For Victim Blaming After Suggesting To 'Believe In God'; Reacts To Outrage
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights