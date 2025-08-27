Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

The latter added: “We fear that slashing down the tariff on Washington apple will significantly increase import in Indian markets, shrinking the space for the domestic product of apple. In fact, the growers have consistently suffered heavy losses since the past several years due to one or the other reason like turmoil, devastating deluge in September 2014 and untimely strong hail storm, gusty winds and heavy rains causing enough damages in fruit orchards of the Valley. Prime Minister of India is requested to kindly consider necessary measures for saving the fruit industry of J&K and kindly avoid negotiation on reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. Instead, efforts should be made for the imposition of 100 per cent duty on the arrival of Washington apples in Indian markets.”