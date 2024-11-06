National

Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children

The truck crashed into the auto while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle coming towards it.

Relatives grief after a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw, leaving 10 people dead, in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Photo: PTI
Ten people, including six women and three children, were killed while four others were injured on Wednesday after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in the Bilgram area here, police said.

A senior police officer said the accident took place when the truck crashed into the auto in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

At around 12.30 pm, the local police were informed about the accident on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village.

"Ten persons -- six women, three children and a man -- died in the mishap while four others were left injured. I have spoken to the doctors. Though out of danger, the injured persons have been referred to the district hospital for better treatment," Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun told reporters.

There were 15 passengers in the auto, which was badly damaged in the crash, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Madhuri (25), Sunita (28), Satyam Kushwaha (12), Aashi (16), Radha (21), Gaukaran (11), Neelam (30) and Vimlesh (20), while two others are yet to be identified, police said.

The injured include Ramesh, Sanjay, Vimlesh Anand and Kishore, they added.

"The families of those killed have been contacted. The police have impounded the DCM (truck) involved in the accident," Jadaun said.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, "Locals told me that the DCM crashed into the auto in an attempt to avoid collision with a motorcycle. We are investigating the matter."

On the auto carrying a large number of passengers, the officer said the police are on the lookout for its driver who is absconding ever since the accident.

"The auto is in our custody but its driver is yet to be identified. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the auto driver after the probe," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the fatal crash and directed the district officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also condoled the loss of lives, describing the incident as "extremely sad and painful".

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the government has directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit said in a post on X, "The government is requested to arrange for immediate free treatment for the injured and adequate compensation for the deceased."

